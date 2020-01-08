Sunny Today; Enhanced Risk Of Severe Weather Saturday

There is an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather in place for the entire area by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and perhaps a tornado will be possible. The weather service does, however, caution that details will change and encourages residents to stay weather aware and updated this week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.