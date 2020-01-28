Sheriff: Driver Killed In Atmore Crash May Have Never Known He Was Being Pursued

A local sheriff says a driver killed in a four vehicle crash north of Atmore last week may not have known a deputy was trying to catch up with him.

Warren Demetrick Stallworth, 39, of Monroeville, died in the crash about 5:45 p.m. January 23 on Highway 21 near Ross Road. Minutes before, an Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office began to pursue Stallworth, but Sheriff Heath Jackson said Monday that Stallworth may have never known because the deputy never caught up.

Jackson said one of his investigators was traveling south on Highway 21 in an unmarked vehicle when he was passed by a 2019 Acura TLX being driven in excess of 100 mph. The investigator and other drivers were ran off the roadway.

“The investigator activated his lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the vehicle but was unable to. It is not known if the driver of the Acura (Stallworth) knew that law enforcement was behind him,” Jackson said. “A few miles down the road near Ross Road, the investigator came upon a crash that involved the 2019 Acura and numerous other vehicles.”

Stallworth’s Acura collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Spencer Rogers, 36, of Atmore. Also involved in the crash was a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sherry Ann Dale, 60, of Frisco City and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sharon Banks, 53, of Monroeville.

Rogers, Dale, Banks, and two others were transported for treatment of injuries. Stallworth, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation.