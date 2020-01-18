Registration Underway At Molino Ballpark, Northwest Escambia

Molino Ballpark

Molino Ballpark spring registration is underway though next Saturday online only.

Register for tee ball, baseball and softball through 11:59 .m. on January 25 at www.molinoballpark.com. Further information and costs can be found on the website.

Northwest Escambia

Registration is underway from Northwest Escambia tee ball, baseball and softball. Registration is open online at www.nwebaseball.com through January 31. Additional information is available on the website.

In-person registration will also be held from 9 a.m. until noon on January 25 and February 1 at the Bradberry Park Fieldhouse.

