Pete Shinnick NameD D2Football.com National Coach Of The Year

For the second time in the last three years, UWF head coach Pete Shinnick was named the National Coach of the Year by D2Football.com as announced by the outlet on Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Austin Reed and senior Samuel Antoine were named honorable mention All-Americans.

UWF finished 13-2 overall in 2019 after winning the program’s first national championship, 48-40 over Minnesota State, on Dec. 21. The Argonauts completed one of the most remarkable postseason runs in NCAA history, defeating three number one seeds and four-consecutive undefeated teams for the first time ever en route to the University’s 10th team national championship.

Shinnick, who earned the award in 2017, is 35-17 in four seasons at UWF, which includes a 9-1 record in postseason play. He is 138-63 all-time as a college head coach spanning 18 seasons with stops at Azusa Pacific and UNC Pembroke.

Reed threw for 4,089 yards and 272.6 yards per game – 13th nationally – while going 13-1 as a starter after taking over the role after week one. He completed 57 percent of his passes and tossed 40 touchdowns while rushing for six more. The St. Augustine, Fla. product was responsible for 278 points and ranked 12th in the country with 18.5 points responsible per game.

Antoine completed a standout career with 13 starts in 2019 while appearing in all 41 contests during his three seasons at UWF. In 2019, the left tackles from Weston, Fla. native helped UWF average 412.3 yards of total offense, with 281.2 through the air and 131.1 on the ground. The offensive line allowed just 1.4 sacks per game.

Reed and Antoine are the ninth and tenth All-America selections in program history.

The D2Football.com All-America Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches, staff, scouts, and sports information directors from around the country. D2Football.com has named an All-America Team since its inception in 2000.

Photo Morgan Givens/ UWF Athletics for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.