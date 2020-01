Meet Kaliya, Escambia County’s First Baby Of The New Year

Escambia County’s first baby of the new year, and the decade, was born just six minutes after midnight Wednesday.

Kaliya was born at 12:06 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. She weighed in at eight pounds, 15 ounces.

Kaliya and her parents, Jessica Howard and Danny Nichols, are all doing just fine.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.