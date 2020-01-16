Local Student Musicians Perform At All State

Eleven student musicians from Escambia County middle and high school music programs successfully auditioned for a position in the 2019-2020 All State bands and choirs. These students traveled to Tampa recently for several days of rehearsal.

This year’s high school participants were:

Sarah Bryan, Tate High , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Symphonic Band playing the piccolo. Her instructors are Jakob Wisdom and Chris Snyder.

Brandon Mitra, Escambia High , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State High School Symphonic Band playing the clarinet. His instructors are Doug Holsworth and Dustin Hicklen.

Alyssa Pascoe, Pensacola High , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State High School Honor Band playing the oboe. Her instructor at PHS is Armand Navarro.

Jeremiah D. Fortune, Booker T. Washington High , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State TTBB Choir. His instructor is Micah Roland.

Nathaniel Holzknecht, Booker T. Washington High , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Concert Choir. His instructor is Micah Roland.

Jack Lloyd, Booker T. Washington High, auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State High School Symphonic Band playing the clarinet. His instructors are Lawrence Young, Jr., Michael Young and Jennifer Smith.

This year’s middle school participants were:

Lily Bullard, Jim Bailey Middle , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Middle School Honor Band playing the flute.

Kailee Norris, Brown Barge Middle , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Middle School Honor Band playing the trumpet. Her instructor is Angela Nass-Hillman.

William Walley, Ferry Pass Middle , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Middle School Honor Band playing the trombone. His instructor is Russell L. Bertles.

Thomas Glasser, Ransom Middle , auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Middle School Concert Chorus. His instructor at Ransom is Angela Horne.

Andrew Walker, Ransom Middle, auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Honor Band playing the trombone. His instructor is Janie Walker.

Pictured: Sarah Bryan, Tate High, auditioned and was selected to perform in the All State Symphonic Band playing the piccolo. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.