Escambia County High School Graduation Rate Increases

The high school graduation rate in Escambia County has increased, according to data just released by the Florida Department of Education.

For 11 consecutive years, the Escambia County School District has achieved an increase in their high school graduation rate. For the 2018-2019 school year the overall rate has climbed four points to 84.8%. In 2008, the on-time graduation rate was only 55%.

The school with the highest graduation rate in Escambia County was West Florida High at 99.4%, and the lowest was Northview High School at 83.3%.

“”Every high school in the Escambia County School District has a graduation rate above 83%. This means every school is above last year’s district average of 80.7%. This is the first year that every high school has a graduation rate above 80%. The progress over the last decade has been fantastic,” said Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

The per school graduates rates were:

Escambia High School 84

Pensacola High School 91.2

Tate High School 87.2

Pine Forest High School 84.8

Washington High School 84.7

Northview High School 83.3

West Florida High School 99.4

“Credit for this accomplishment goes to a long list of people beginning with our parents, every teacher the student has encountered, school administrators, subject area specialists, academy teachers, coaches, guidance counselors, graduation coaches, and finally, the students themselves who have worked so hard to fulfill all of the requirements for this major milestone,” Thomas said.

The state’s overall graduation rate increased this year from 86.1% to 86.9%.

In nearby Santa Rosa County, the graduation rate moved upward from 88.7% to 88.9%.

Pictured top: Graduation for the Class of 2019 at Northview High School. Pictured below: Superintendent Malcolm Thomas with several top members of the Tate High School Class of 2019.