Dungeons & Dragons For Youth Saturdays At The Molino Library

Youth have a chance to learn play Dungeons & Dragons at the Molino Branch Library.

The Dungeons & Dragons (5th edition) is targeted for youth between the ages of 11 and 15, but youth of all ages are welcome. The fun tabletop adventure helps develop basic math, problem solving and group dynamic skills, according to the library.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. each Saturday in February.