DeSantis Flunks Common Core, Announces New State School Standards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a new set of education standards to replace common core, including a requirement that students meet literacy standards based upon their grade level, learn cursive and study the Constitution.

Complete details on Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking — B.E.S.T. — Standards won’t be published on the Florida Department of Education website until next week, but a summary has been made available.

The plan outline includes several major points:

Eliminate Common Core (Florida Standards) and ensure we return to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Provide a roadmap to make Florida’s standards number one in the nation. Reflect the Commissioner’s consultation with relevant stakeholders to include parents and teachers. Deem how to increase the quality of instructional curriculum. Suggest innovative ways to streamline testing. Equip high school graduates with a sufficient knowledge of America’s civics, particularly as reflected in the Constitution. Outline a pathway for Florida to be the most literate state in the nation.

The plan will remove “confusing/crazy math”, provide targeted instruction for students who struggle with reading, reinforce the the basics of arithmetic before students enter middle school and develop a plan with the goal of reducing the total amount of time students spend testing as well as reducing the total questions on assessments.

The U.S. Constitution will be introduced in the fifth grade under the B.E.S.T. Standards. It was not taught until 11th grade under Common Core. All high school students will be required to take the Florida Civics Literacy Test. Financial literacy will taught in high school, unlike Common Core that did not teach the basics like balancing a checkbook.

B.E.S.T. Standards will replace state tests with the SAT or ACT, better aligning testing for college readiness.