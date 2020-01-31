Cybercrime Costs Nearly Double In Florida. Here’s Help To Stay Safe.

January 31, 2020

Cybercrime costs in Florida nearly doubled between 2015 and 2018, according to a new Florida Atlantic University analysis of FBI data.

With international criminals taking advantage of the global nature of the Internet, researchers report that cyberscams cost Florida victims more than $7400 on average in 2018, with total losses exceeding $178 million.

The best defense against these borderless criminals is getting educated on their methods and how to avoid falling victim to their scams, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. For more on online risks, email scams, cybersecurity, and ways to help keep you and your family safe from digital delinquents, visit www.secureflorida.org.

