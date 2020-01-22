Century Spending $60K To Apply For $644K Grant For Wastewater Improvements

The Town of Century is applying for a $644,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to make needed improvements to a small portion of the town’s trouble wastewater system.

If awarded, the grant will be used for a new sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant and to upgrade to existing problematic lift stations at Pilgrim Lodge and the Industrial Park.

The town council voted Tuesday night pay for the design and permitting in advance of the grant application in an effort to achieve more points and improve the likelihood of a grant award. The design will cost a lump sum of $58,411 and will need to be completed by mid-March. Work will be done by Municipal Engineering Services, Inc.

The town will also pay Jones Phillips and Associates $2,250 plus postage for a required townwide income survey. Work will include an initial mailout, follow-up door-to-door surveys and electronic maps as needed for the grant application.

The town is asking the Escambia County Commission to foot $50,000 of the costs in advance of possible RESTORE Act funding.

Century is also submitting a request for inclusion and a capital finance plan to the Florida Department of Environmental Protect for State Revolving Fund (SRF) money. Prather said the town could apply for a 90% grant and a 10% loan. The next meeting of the SRF board is in February.

The town will seek SRF money to pay for several million in construction costs at the wastewater treatment facility. The SRF documentation will be complete by Municipal Engineering and accountant Robert Hudson.