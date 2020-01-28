Century Not Have To Repay $2.7 Million In Special Revenue Funds (Even With Their 750 Year Payment Plan)

Century’s accountant may have found a way to get the town of an obligation to repay millions to a restricted special revenue fund.

At the time of a 2019 grand jury investigation, the town owed their special revenue fund approximately $2.7 million. The sales tax revenues placed in the special revenue fund were restricted for specific purposes. The grand jury found these funds would have to be repaid or it will be considered an inappropriate use of the restricted revenues. In June 2018, the town council approved a repayment plan of $300 per month — a 750 year payback..

Accountant Robert Hudson recently told the town council that the $2.7 million can be accounted for as operating transfer during this fiscal year for documented capital outlay projects.

Hudson plans to explain the plan further at a council workshop at a future date that has not yet been announced. The council will discuss an amended budget for the current fiscal at the workshop, prior to public hearings and a vote to approve the amended budget.

NorthEscambia.com photo.