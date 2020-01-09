Cantonment Woman Charged With Attacking Her Boyfriend With A Hatchet

A Cantonment woman has been charged with cutting her live-in boyfriend multiple times with a hatchet.

Jennifer Nicole Franko, 36, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with bond set at $3,000.

At a residence in the 1400 block of Tate School Road, deputies found the victim suffering from several cuts to his torso area and arms. Deputies said he appeared calm and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He said he had become involved in a verbal altercation because she refused to leave the residence.

During the altercation, Franko allegedly grabbed a hatchet and began cutting the victim before he was able to get the weapon from her, according to an arrest report. The victim also began to record the incident using his cell phone. Franko then grabbed his air mattress and was going to throw it outside because he could not find her cell phone charger. The victim said once at the door, another altercation started before she fell down the stairs.

Franko stated under oath that she became engaged in a verbal altercation because she refused to leave the residence. She told deputies that her boyfriend pulled her off the couch by the legs and shoved her out the front door, causing her to fall down the stairs.

A neighbor told deputies that it appeared Franko simply lost her balance and was she was not shoved hard enough to cause her to fall.

On the way to the jail, Franko made statements that she wanted to hurt other people and needed to be locked up in a psych ward, according to her arrest report.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with his statements, the report states. He was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS but was not transported to the hospital.