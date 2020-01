Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for December. They are:

Pre-K

Suzi Pope

Emerson Salter

Kindergarten

Christian Madison

Avannah Anthony

Aayden Johnson

Hendrix Ward

First Grade

Maverick Kelson

Cory Stetson

Weston Spicer

Emma Kate Norton

Second Grade

Bentley Lowery

Walker Morris

Linley Dunn

Aislynn Tomerlin

Third Grade

Maybree Johnson

Mason Helton

Nathan Gilmore

Kelashia Randle

Fourth Grade

Brody Hall

Camden Jacobson

Billy Zhang

Wyatt Spence

Fifth Grade

Kylee Langham

Wesley Lambeth

Kaylee Long

