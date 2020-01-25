Your Caller Id Says It’s Gulf Power. But It’s Probably A Scam.

Gulf Power, the Better Business Bureau and law enforcement are warning area residents about scammers claiming to be from Gulf Power and demanding money.

As NorthEscambia.com reported Wednesday, Gulf Power is legitimately in the process of updating their payment system, and scammers are taking advantage of that situation. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the scammers are contacting Gulf Power customers advising they need to pay a balance on their account before their electricity is turned off. Some have been advised to pay with gift cards or other “odd” methods of payment.

“We never threaten to cut your power immediately, or require payment using a prepaid card,” Gulf Power posted on social media. Gulf Power will never ask for money when they visit a residence, and Gulf Power representatives carry badges with picture identification with the company name and logo.

According to the BBB, the scammers are spoofing Gulf Power’s actual customer service number on caller ID. The BBB is advising don’t answer the call, and don’t call back any phone number they may leave on a voicemail.

Gulf Power customers can call the utility directly at (800) 225-5797 with any questions or concerns about their account.