15 Escambia Schools Receive Five Star School Award

Fifteen schools were recognized Tuesday night by the Escambia County School Board as 2018-2019 Five Star Award winning schools.

The award is bestowed upon schools that are committed to incorporating family and community members into the school environment to enhance student learning.

In Escambia County, Five Star Schools Award winners were:

Jim Allen Elementary – Rachel Watts, principal

Beulah Elementary – Monica Silvers, principal and Mat Taylor, assistant principal

Blue Angels Elementary – Jayne Murphy, principal and Vanessa Griffin, guidance counselor/5-Star committee

Hellen Caro Elementary – Sandy Moore, principal and Julie Pearson, assistant principal

N.B. Cook Elementary School of the Arts– Lalla Pierce, assistant principal

Cordova Park Elementary – Aggie Bauer, principal and Tammy Douglas, assistant principal

Ferry Pass Elementary – Catrena Fieg, principal and Jessica Bryan, assistant principal

R.C. Lipscomb Elementary – Barbara Quarells, assist. principal

L.D. McArthur Elementary – Dr. Tamma Vaughn, principal and Kristin Arnold, assistant principal and Evelyn Ball, 5-Star Chairman

Molino Park Elementary – Lisa Barnes, prinicipal, Angela Hassebrock, 5-Star committee and Gena Daniels, 5-Star committee

Montclair Elementary – Hollie Wilkins, principal

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Robin Maloy, principal and Gina Hoyland, curriculum coordinator

Pleasant Grove Elementary – Sunday Tindell, assistant principal

Scenic Heights Elementary – Shelly Cox, principal

A.K. Suter Elementary – Russell Queen, principal and Dr. Patrice Moody, assistant principal

The complete criteria for the Five Star School Award is as follows:

• Have a strong community/business partnership program and provide recognition, training and opportunities for the school’s partners to be actively involved in the school.

• Have strong family involvement including an active PTA, booster program or the like; offer educational opportunities and support to families; offer joint parent/student training; offer outreach activities; use a variety of techniques to communicate with families; and provide current information about school policies, practices and school performance.

• Have a strong volunteer program with 80% of school staff having participated in school-based volunteer training; have a designated volunteer coordinator who provides leadership; a total number of hours in volunteer service must equal twice the number of students enrolled in the school; and recognize volunteers.

• Must encourage and support student community service by providing learning opportunities that focus on community needs; have a minimum of 50% of the students involved in community activities.

• Have an active School Advisory Council.

• Must complete a portfolio that documents the requirements; and must

• Have a school grade of “C” or better, as determined by the Florida DOE.