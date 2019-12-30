WSRE Seeks Questions From Local Residents For Legislative Delegation

December 30, 2019

WSRE is accepting questions from the public for legislators who will appear on “Legislative Review: Dialogue with the Delegation,” airing 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The program will also be simulcast on NewsRadio 92.3 FM and 1620 AM.

Questions may be submitted in advance by email to questions@wsre.org. Each question must be accompanied by a name and city of residence. Questions will also be accepted by phone during the broadcast.

Moderated by Jeff Weeks, “Legislative Review” features a panel discussion with the local legislative delegation responding to constituents’ questions on budget and policy topics. The following legislators of the Northwest Florida delegation have been invited to participate: Sens. Doug Broxson (District 1) and George B. Gainer (District 2); and Reps. Mike Hill (District 1), Alex Andrade (District 2), Jayer Williamson (District 3) and Mel Ponder (District 4).

WSRE presents a live broadcast of “Legislative Review” as a community service before and after each legislative session. Florida’s 2020 legislative session convenes on Jan. 14.

Written by William Reynolds 

 