Klingman Graduates From Mobile Fire Academy

Firefighter Nathaniel Klingman graduated from the Mobile Fire Academy recently. Klingman, a resident of Cantonment, is a volunteer with the Ferry Pass Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and is also employed with Mobile Fire Rescue. Klingman, third from the left, is pictured with fellow Ferry Pass volunteers. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.