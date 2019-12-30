Escambia County Corrections Recognizes GED Graduates

The Escambia County Corrections Department recognized four Jail GED Program graduates with a ceremony recently at the Escambia County Jail.

Davander Travis, Ronald Lundy, Ashton Mancill and Vanessa Montgomery earned their GED diplomas through the program while incarcerated.

During 2019, there have been 31 high school graduates from the Escambia County Corrections GED Program. The Escambia County Corrections Department has offered a GED program for many years, becoming a certified testing center through the Florida Department of Education in 2014.

The GED pass rate for the Escambia County Corrections Detention Division was 86% in 2018-2019.