Don’t Pesto My Snowman: Escambia 4-H Holds Bake-Off (With Winning Recipe)

December 29, 2019

Escambia County 4-H recently hosted its third annual Holiday Bake-Off with 31 members submitting 91 delicious entries.

The Best of Show Award went to Izzy Kent of the Northview 4-H Club for her “Don’t Pesto My Snowman” torte appetizer. For the recipe, click here.

Category winners were:

Cloverbuds (Participation ribbon only)-Baylee B. (4), Lindsay Carbone, Zaiyn Chauvette (2), Mallory Mahoney, Joanna Powell (2), Anna Simmons, Weston Simmons
Cakes-Brayton Workman of the Escambia Shooting Stars 4-H Club
Cupcakes-Wyatt Kervin of the Escambia Shooting Stars 4-H Club
Pies-Tucker Padgett of the Barrineau Park 4-H Club
Candies-Ethan Thorne of the Escambia County Leadership 4-H Club
Cookies-A.T. Bridgers of the Barrineau Park 4-H Club
Brownies-Matthew Dunlap of the Northview 4-H Club
Breads-Kailee Dunlap of the Northview 4-H Club
Specialty Items-Izzy Kent of the Northview 4-H Club
Appetizers-Izzy Kent of the Northview 4-H Club
Lite Recipes-Ryan Clarke of the Northview 4-H Club
Gluten Free Cookies- Syrah Chauvette of the Northview 4-H Club
Gingerbread House Making Workshop-Tucker Padgett of the Barrineau Park 4-H Club

Division winning entries received a coveted Golden Spoon Award. Cloverbuds (membars age 5-7), received a golden spoon and participation ribbon.

After judging was complete, family members were able to enjoy the dishes.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 