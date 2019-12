Dedria’s Gift Provides Christmas Presents For Nursing Home Residents



Dedria’s Gift visited two area nursing homes recently to provide gifts to the residents. They visited Century Health and Rehab in Century (pictured above) and West Gate Village in Brewton (pictured below). The gifts were distributed in memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.