Century Native Shot And Killed In Alabama Monday

December 31, 2019

A Century native was shot and killed in rural Alabama about 20 miles south of Auburn Monday.

Randolph Cannon, 63, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of Shady Grove Lane, a lonely, rural dirt road in Hurtsboro, Alabama. His body was discovered by a family member after he left to walk his dog and did not return. His home is the only one on the road.

Russell County (AL) Sheriff Heath Taylor said Cannon likely knew the person that shot him.

Family members tell NorthEscambia.com that Cannon is a native of Century and lived in Bogia for several years.

The investigation into his death is continuing.

Written by William Reynolds 

 