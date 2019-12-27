Audregene “Audrey” Barnes

Audregene “Audrey” Barnes, 84 of Atmore, AL, passed away December 21, 2019, in Mobile, AL. She was born in Dunbar, P.A. on April 17, 2019 to the late James and Margaret Linko Miller. She served in the United States Air Force and was a retired secretary and member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Doug Barnes.

She is survived by her son Jim (Rebecca) Barnes of Mobile, AL; a sister Donna Buzzelli of Cleveland, OH and two nieces Linda Wasilewski and Gloria Buzelli.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Atmore with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating.

Family will receive friends Saturday December 28, 2019, at the First Baptist