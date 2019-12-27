Audregene “Audrey” Barnes

December 27, 2019

Audregene “Audrey” Barnes, 84 of Atmore, AL, passed away December 21, 2019, in Mobile, AL. She was born in Dunbar, P.A. on April 17, 2019 to the late James and Margaret Linko Miller. She served in the United States Air Force and was a retired secretary and member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Doug Barnes.

She is survived by her son Jim (Rebecca) Barnes of Mobile, AL; a sister Donna Buzzelli of Cleveland, OH and two nieces Linda Wasilewski and Gloria Buzelli.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Atmore with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating.

Family will receive friends Saturday December 28, 2019, at the First Baptist

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 