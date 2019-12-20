1979 Ernest Ward High School State Championship Football Team Holds Reunion

The 1979 Ernest Ward High School state championship football team recently held their 40 year reunion. The reunion was held in the gymnasium of what is now Ernest Ward Middle School.

Under the leadership of head coach Steve McCord, the Ernest Ward Golden Eagles won the 1979 Class A state title with a 13-6 upset of the No. 1 ranked Benjamin High School Bucs of Palm Beach Gardens at Booster Stadium in Ocala.

The 1979 Ernest Ward-Benjamin game still holds the state record for the fewest two-team turnovers during a state final. Both teams were turnover free. The 1979 Golden Eagles were the only team in state football history to knock off three No. 1 ranked teams in the same season.

Ernest Ward High School and Century High School were combined to create Northview High School, which won the Class 1A state crown in 2012. The Century Blackcats with head coach Joe Cardwell fell short of a title by just one point back in 1986 with a 8-7 loss at home to Glades Day High of Belle Glade.

Pictured top: The 1979 Ernest Ward High School state championship football team (front, L-R) Tommy Van Pelt, Marion Cooper, Eric Sanders, Mike Dignam, David Bell, Byron Vaughn, Todd Wiggins, Bill Smith and Perry Byars; (back) Coach Steve McCord, Kevin Beck, Scott Ward, David Beck, Mike Solomon, Mark Hanks, Kenny Bryan, Todd Linam, Phillip Robbins, Glen Sharpless and Kevin Morgan. Pictured below: The 1979 Ernest Ward High School state championship football team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.